CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 0.3%

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, 1,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

