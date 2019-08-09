Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 3.82 $160.92 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.81 -$2.15 million $0.53 20.57

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Applied Optoelectronics does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 3 7 1 0 1.82

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.72%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 21.01% 20.93% 10.08% Applied Optoelectronics -5.78% -0.36% -0.25%

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Applied Optoelectronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

