Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ifs Securities cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,515. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $252,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 64.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 409.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

