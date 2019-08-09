Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

ROAD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 148,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

