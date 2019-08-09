CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

