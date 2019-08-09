Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center’s revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. “

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

