Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.35, but opened at $73.41. Concho Resources shares last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 44,068 shares.

Specifically, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $842,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.