Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,131. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,478 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $95,714.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $44,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,064 shares of company stock valued at $684,310. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 825.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 155.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

