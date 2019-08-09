Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Walker acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $36,547. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Standen acquired 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,722 shares of company stock worth $90,719. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

