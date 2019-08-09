Comet Price Hits $0.0085 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Comet has a total market cap of $7,388.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Comet has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Comet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

Comet (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin . Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

