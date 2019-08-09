Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CLNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
