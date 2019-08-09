Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.