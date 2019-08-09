Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 20,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,318. Cohbar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Cohbar alerts:

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.