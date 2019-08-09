Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 20,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,318. Cohbar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.
About Cohbar
