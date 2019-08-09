CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 32,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,127. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CLP in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

