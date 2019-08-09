Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CLR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23. Clearwater Seafoods has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

