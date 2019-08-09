ClearCoin Trading Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $85,188.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.04262674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ClearCoin Token Profile

XCLR is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

