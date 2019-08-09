Civitas Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $126,966.00 and $49.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00550075 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004271 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 6,934,659 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

