Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00256749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.01199747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00088165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Kucoin, COSS, Radar Relay, Upbit, GOPAX, Mercatox, ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

