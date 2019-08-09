City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $202,284.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

City stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of City by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of City by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

