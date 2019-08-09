Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Trading Down 1.8%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:CZBT) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

