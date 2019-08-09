Citigroup Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $88.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.55.

OSK stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

