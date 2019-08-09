Citigroup Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $59.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 1,145,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,695. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 749,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 209,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

