Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Decreased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 520,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

