Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 2,276,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

