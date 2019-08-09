CIBC Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$5.25

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.25.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $493.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,526.36. Insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563 in the last three months.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

