CIBC Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.47. 208,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,000. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at C$128,758.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,400 shares of company stock worth $1,066,595.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

