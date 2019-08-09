Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $1,522,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,821 shares of company stock worth $51,099,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.73. 1,127,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $157.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.