Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16. Choice Hotels International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.29 EPS.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $90.05.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 130.40% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $2,072,756.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,845.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.