CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.55

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 735870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,900,000 after buying an additional 689,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 781,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 369,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.