Chesapeake Utilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,301. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

