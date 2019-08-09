Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHSP. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

