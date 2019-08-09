Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.47. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 29,213,771 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,083,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 213.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 668,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 153,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 56,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

