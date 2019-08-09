Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,752,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,450,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,359,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 266,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 132,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

