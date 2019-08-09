Chemours (NYSE:CC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.35

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 80326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,602. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 125.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,860,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,659,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Chemours by 105.6% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 29,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chemours by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

