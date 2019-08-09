Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.32, approximately 259,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 435,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

