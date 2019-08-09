CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 32,246 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,502 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44.

