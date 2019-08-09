CFO4Life Group LLC Has $32.68 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 14.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

