Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CERV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CERV traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.46. 21,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 3,400 shares of Cervus Equipment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,852.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,109.63. Also, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 16,000 shares of Cervus Equipment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$187,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,748.92.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

