Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Sells $468,065,000.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $468,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $52.35. 1,051,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.00 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.