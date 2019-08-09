Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) Shares Down 6.7%

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 1,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of $20.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.12.

Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile (ASX:CAF)

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, and Funds Management and Administration segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment provides a range of financial advice and licensee support services, including licensing, technology, business support, training, compliance, and professional standards.

