Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.68.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$11.91. The company had a trading volume of 403,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$4.76 and a one year high of C$12.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$1,115,871.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,840.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 81,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.82, for a total value of C$883,880.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,566.62.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

