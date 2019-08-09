Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$1,115,871.41 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$1,115,871.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at C$177,840.36.

TSE CG opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.68.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

