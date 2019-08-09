Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Market open, CELH reported better-than-expected 2Q19 revenue and gross margin compared to both our and consensus estimates. Reported GAAP loss per share was ($0.01) wider than both Maxim and consensus. CELH signed a host of new distribution agreements and now has over 50 regional direct store delivery (DSD) partners across the country. We are increasing estimates based on the revenue beat, and expect strong continued domestic expansion. We are also introducing quarterly estimates for 2020.””

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.49. 81,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

