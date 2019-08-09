CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CECE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 251,116 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,752,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 111,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.