CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW reported second-quarter 2019 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates and increased year over year. The company’s balanced portfolio of customer end-markets and the breadth of its product and solutions pipeline are key drivers. It is witnessing a solid uptick across hardware, software and services. Strength in corporate and government is aided by the device refresh cycle. Moreover, the buyout of Scalar Decisions is boosting growth in Canada. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, the company’s high debt load, currency headwind and an intensifying competition are major challenges. Further, declines in both enterprise storage and servers might dampen data center hardware performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $151,086.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,552 shares of company stock worth $14,256,229. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CDW by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

