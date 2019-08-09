Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. 2,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.50. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.38 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

