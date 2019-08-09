Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.14.

Catalent stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 191,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 430.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.