Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 3,737,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $2,081,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,921.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $2,430,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,612,980 shares of company stock worth $103,178,352. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

