Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

CVNA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 589,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $12,240,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,984,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $2,430,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,980 shares of company stock worth $103,178,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

