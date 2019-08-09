Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research downgraded Cars.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

NYSE CARS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $328,550. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

