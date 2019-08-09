Carol A. Diraimo Sells 1,540 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 950,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.